How Seretse failed to discredit the DPP case – Mmegi Online

How Seretse failed to discredit the DPP case
Justice Godfrey Radijeng said businessman Bakang Seretse failed to discredit the premise averments made in obtaining the restraining order sought against his various properties and bank accounts. By, Oarabile Mosikare, Fri 19 Jan 2018, 17:25 pm (GMT +2 …
