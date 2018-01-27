 How telephone conversation exposed embattled High Court Judge, Ofili-Ajumogibia – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How telephone conversation exposed embattled High Court Judge, Ofili-Ajumogibia – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

How telephone conversation exposed embattled High Court Judge, Ofili-Ajumogibia
Vanguard
A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has been told how some telephone conversation recorded exposed the alleged lies told by the embattled Federal High Court judge, Rita Ofili-Ajumogibia to the investigating officers during investigation. Justice Rita
Witness: Ofili-Ajumogobia Lied About the Source, Purpose of N8m in Her AccountTHISDAY Newspapers
'Ajumogobia lied about N8m paid into her company's account' – investigatorThe Nation Newspaper
How Customs Official Paid N12 Million Into Justice Ajumogobia's Account- Prosecution WitnessSaharaReporters.com
CHANNELS TELEVISION –The Eagle Online –Independent Newspapers Limited –Premium Times
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.