How To Plan Affordable Travel In 2018

If one of your many resolutions this year is to travel more, then you need to start planning and budgeting for the trips you may take.

Travelling more means saving more ahead of your trip. You really don’t want to wait for your travel date to come close before you start preparing for your trip. So how do you plan to spend on an experience that’s bound to be memorable without eating too deep into your pocket? Here are some tips:

Avoid expensive destinations

Sometimes, you may find cheaper flight tickets to some destinations, but you need to be careful with such deals; the tickets may be a bargain but they may only be for flights to expensive countries or cities. Choose a destination that will allow you to find affordable lodging and food at your destination so that you don’t end up spending a lot of money during your stay.

Pick a destination within your country

Travel doesn’t have to involve getting on a plane. Yes, it is fun to travel outside the country to see different places and experience a variety of cultures. However, there are a lot of cultures and tourist sites within your country that will be an amazing experience for you. People travel from all over the world to visit some of our national sites. So, why don’t you check out a state you’ve never been to? You could even take a road trip and hit a few cities you’ve never seen before and experience an entirely new culture.

Have flexible travel dates and destinations

Do you want to travel in August when everyone is going on vacation? It is only expected that the ticket and lodging prices will be a little high during periods when many people are travelling. Instead, work towards travelling when others won’t be rushing to your preferred destination. That way, you’ll have lower prices and fewer crowds at the spots you’d love to visit. Do not hesitate to consider places that are not very popular. You can also set alerts for flights to know when prices drop and you can jump on them. Take your time to do a little digging and you’ll be surprised what amazing, cheap places you can travel to and airfare deals you can get.

Find alternative accommodation

It’s everyone’s dream to travel in luxury and lodge in the best hotels with more stars than your fingers. Unfortunately, this is not the way to go for anyone who is trying to cut costs. To reduce the amount of money you spend on accommodation, find a room, a shared house, an apartment or a hostel. They may not be glamorous, but they sure are affordable. Better still, visit a place where you have a family or close friends. That way, you get free accommodation and a tour guide. It’s a win-win!

Discounts, discounts, more discounts

The juiciest way to save some extra cash while travelling is through hotel and flight discounts, coupons or bonus points. If you have a travel credit card, you could get enough bonus points to cover an international trip. Hotels may offer lower rates for people staying multiple nights or on special occasions. You can also stay up to date with airlines to know when flight prices drop or get deals on restaurants, hotels, spas and so on using some sites like Groupon.

