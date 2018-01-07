How to stop bedwetting in children

Bedwetting is very common in children up to about age six. Even after six, some children continue to wet the bed while they are sleeping. Parents may become frustrated, but it is important to remember that bedwetting is involuntary, and your child is almost always not doing it deliberately. Often, bedwetting occurs simply because some children do not yet have the ability to control their bladder overnight. Although almost all children will outgrow wetting the bed in time, there some things parents can do to try to stop bedwetting.

Limit fluids about an hour before bedtime

While it is essential for kids to drink enough fluids throughout the day to stay well hydrated, fluids right before bedtime can contribute to bedwetting in some kids. Taking a few slips before bed are probably reasonable, but big glasses of fluids should be avoided about an hour or two before going to sleep.

Encourage your child to use the toilet before bed

Whether your bedtime routine involves story time, snuggling or a little television, right before your child goes to sleep have him go and use the toilet.

Even if your child says he does not have to go, have him try. Going to the bathroom right before falling asleep may reduce nighttime accidents, especially for children who have a small bladder.

Avoid negative reactions

Although it is normal to get frustrated when you have to get up in the middle of the night, to change wet bedding, getting upset with your child and making negative comments won’t fix the problem. Keep in mind that your child is not doing it intentionally.

Prevent constipation

If your child has problems with chronic constipation, it can contribute to bedwetting. Add plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables and whole grains to your child’s diet, which will help reduce constipation. Kids should also drink plenty of water throughout the day, which keeps the digestive system working efficiently.

Limit caffeine

Drinking or eating foods that contain caffeine can increase urine production. Although your child may not be having a double espresso, caffeine is also in some soft drinks kids may consume.

Chocolate and certain types of soda contain caffeine. If bedwetting is an issue, consider eliminating sodas, which contain caffeine or at least limiting them about five or six hours before bedtime.

Be patient

If you have made some lifestyle changes and your child is still wetting the bed, try to be patient.

Children develop bladder control at different ages and those on the later end eventually catch up. Continue to be understanding and use positive reinforcement.

