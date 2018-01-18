 How To Use Sex Doll | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How To Use Sex Doll

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

How does it feel like to have sex with a sex doll?,  A sex doll is a type of sex toy in the size and shape of a sexual partner for aid in masturbation. The sex doll may consist of an entire body with face, or just a head, pelvis or other partial body, with […]

The post How To Use Sex Doll appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.