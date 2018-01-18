How Veteran Nollywood star, Chukwuka Emelionwu died – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
How Veteran Nollywood star, Chukwuka Emelionwu died
Daily Post Nigeria
Emelionwu, also known as Kasvid died in a fatal accident on Tuesday, January 17, along Oraukwu, on his way to Anambra state. He was the owner of the popular Kas-Vid Pictures and was the producer of Mr. Ibu in London. He was also the producer of popular …
Nollywood filmmaker, Kasvid, killed in auto crash
Veteran Nigerian Movie Producer Who Produced Issakaba, Mr Ibu And Aki & Pawpaw Killed After Surviving Auto Crash
Isakaba Movie Producer, Chukwuka Emelionwu Dies in Car Crash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!