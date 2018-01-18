 How Veteran Nollywood star, Chukwuka Emelionwu died – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
How Veteran Nollywood star, Chukwuka Emelionwu died – Daily Post Nigeria

How Veteran Nollywood star, Chukwuka Emelionwu died
Emelionwu, also known as Kasvid died in a fatal accident on Tuesday, January 17, along Oraukwu, on his way to Anambra state. He was the owner of the popular Kas-Vid Pictures and was the producer of Mr. Ibu in London. He was also the producer of popular
