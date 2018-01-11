 How We Crossed A River & Forest In Rivers State To Kill People Celebrating New Year – Okutubo, Don Wanny’s Senior Gang Member Confesses (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How We Crossed A River & Forest In Rivers State To Kill People Celebrating New Year – Okutubo, Don Wanny’s Senior Gang Member Confesses (Photos)

Posted on Jan 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

PARADE OF DESMOND OKOTUBO, A SENIOR GANG MEMBER OF THE DEADLY KIDNAP FOR RANSOM AND CULTIST SYNDICATE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE KILLINGS OF INNOCENT PEOPLE ON 1st JANUARY, 2018 IN OMOKU RIVERS STATE BY CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD, FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER AT THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA ON 11th JANUARY, 2018. Concerned by the Gruesome Murder of […]

The post How We Crossed A River & Forest In Rivers State To Kill People Celebrating New Year – Okutubo, Don Wanny’s Senior Gang Member Confesses (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.