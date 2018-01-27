How We Will Spend Extra Income From Rising Oil Prices – President Buhari Reveals
ncome accruing to the country from rising oil prices in the international market will be spent on infrastructural development, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged. Receiving a delegation from Eni, led by the Chief Upstream Officer, Mr. Antonio Vella, the President said extra funds outside the provision of year 2018 budget “will be deployed to infrastructure […]
