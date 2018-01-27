How We Will Spend Extra Income From Rising Oil Prices – President Buhari Reveals

ncome accruing to the country from rising oil prices in the international market will be spent on infrastructural development, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged. Receiving a delegation from Eni, led by the Chief Upstream Officer, Mr. Antonio Vella, the President said extra funds outside the provision of year 2018 budget “will be deployed to infrastructure […]

The post How We Will Spend Extra Income From Rising Oil Prices – President Buhari Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

