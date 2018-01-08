 How Yusuf Buhari Buy Powerbikes That Nearly Killed Him For N112M From Germany | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Yusuf Buhari Buy Powerbikes That Nearly Killed Him For N112M From Germany

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf’s incident in a deadly power-bike accident, whilst racing on Tuesday, December 26,2017. Details have surfaced of how Yusuf Buhari secretly acquired the multi million naira bikes. Gistmania gathered from a reliable source that Yusuf bought the bikes after a suggestion from his friend, Bashir Gwandu for N56m ($157, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.