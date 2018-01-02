 Huawei 2017 growth figures to be slowest since 2013 – Telecoms.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Huawei 2017 growth figures to be slowest since 2013 – Telecoms.com

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Telecoms.com

Huawei 2017 growth figures to be slowest since 2013
Telecoms.com
Huawei's Rotating CEO Ken Hu has predicted another year of growth for the world beater, but a 15% increase in revenues over 2017 is the slowest incline since 2013. Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised by the numbers as the giant can only grow at such
Huawei forecasts slowing revenue growthMobile World Live
Huawei reports slowest revenue growth in 4 yearsBusiness Insider
Huawei Discloses Slower Smartphone, Overall Revenue GrowthIndependent Newspapers Limited
Digitimes
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.