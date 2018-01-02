Huawei 2017 growth figures to be slowest since 2013 – Telecoms.com
Huawei 2017 growth figures to be slowest since 2013
Huawei's Rotating CEO Ken Hu has predicted another year of growth for the world beater, but a 15% increase in revenues over 2017 is the slowest incline since 2013. Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised by the numbers as the giant can only grow at such …
