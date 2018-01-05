Human trafficking in Colorado: Groups advocate for new laws in 2018 – KOAA.com Colorado Springs and Pueblo News
|
KOAA.com Colorado Springs and Pueblo News
|
Human trafficking in Colorado: Groups advocate for new laws in 2018
KOAA.com Colorado Springs and Pueblo News
Human trafficking is a massive worldwide problem, and that's not excluding the United States, or the state of Colorado. Polaris, the organization that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline shared a map which showed numerous trafficking reports …
Trump Is Spreading Racism in the US, Bolivia's President Claims
Declare full-scale war on human traffickers
Florida anti-trafficking efforts are model for US, top federal official says
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!