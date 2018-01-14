 Hunt for Bungoma MCAs who ejected new principal extended to Uganda – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hunt for Bungoma MCAs who ejected new principal extended to Uganda – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Hunt for Bungoma MCAs who ejected new principal extended to Uganda
The Star, Kenya
Interior security cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i addresses the county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government during the regional commissioners and ministry of education reforms workshop./EZEKIEL AMINGÁ. Facebook · Twitter · Google+
Moses Wetang'ula dares Matiangi to arrest MCA's who ejected newly posted Kamusinga principalTUKO.CO.KE

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.