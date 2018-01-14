Hunt for Bungoma MCAs who ejected new principal extended to Uganda – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Hunt for Bungoma MCAs who ejected new principal extended to Uganda
The Star, Kenya
Interior security cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i addresses the county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government during the regional commissioners and ministry of education reforms workshop./EZEKIEL AMINGÁ. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ …
Moses Wetang'ula dares Matiangi to arrest MCA's who ejected newly posted Kamusinga principal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!