Hurdles As APC Seeks To Upstage PDP In S/South, S/East

Recently, the All Progressives Congress (APC) set up a team to strategize on how it would gain dominance in South-East and South-South regions, ahead of the 2019 general elections. CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the task ahead and the issues arising. The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday tactically declared ‘operation take-over […]

The post Hurdles As APC Seeks To Upstage PDP In S/South, S/East appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

