Hurdles As APC Seeks To Upstage PDP In S/South, S/East
Recently, the All Progressives Congress (APC) set up a team to strategize on how it would gain dominance in South-East and South-South regions, ahead of the 2019 general elections. CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the task ahead and the issues arising. The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday tactically declared ‘operation take-over […]
The post Hurdles As APC Seeks To Upstage PDP In S/South, S/East appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
