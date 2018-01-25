Husband Beats His Wife, Throws Her Out Over Inability To Give Birth To More Kids – Graphic Photos
Men men men, what is wrong with you men? Beating up your wife for not being able to give you more kids? According to the story shared yesterday by human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye,a lady was beaten mercilessly by his husband for inability to give him more children.
I think more strict laws should be enacted in this country for the protection of women. This is not acceptable in anyway. How can a man raise his hand against his wife just because she is not able to provide more kids for him.
He also sent her out of the house. See more photos below ans their conversation.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!