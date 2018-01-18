 Husband seeks dissolution of 28-year-old marriage | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Husband seeks dissolution of 28-year-old marriage

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A husband, Mr Lamidi Adebayo on Thursday asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his 28-year-old marriage with his wife, Bose. The Nigerian Pilot reports that the petitioner is accusing Bose of adultery, drunkenness and dishonesty. Adebayo, 48, a commercial driver and resident of No. 89, Isato Street, Ado-Ekiti, told the court that the couple […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.