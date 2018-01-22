Hyeon Chung sacks Djokovic from Aussie Open

It was a red Monday for Novak Djokovic, as the 14th seed was shown the door by 21 year old little known South Korean player Hyeon Chung.

Novak Djokovic began this Australian Open by trying to rally his fellow pros over pay and conditions, and he ended it being made redundant in the fourth round by a 21-year-old outsider.

The returning ex-world No 1 was however shocked 7-6 7-5 7-6 by Korean Hyeon Chung, who put in a remarkably composed display when faced with the distraction of the Serb seeming to be struggling again with elbow problems.

Djokovic summoned the trainer on for arm treatment in the first set, but was able to mount something of a comeback in that, and again in the second set when the world No 58 was in the ascendancy.

Chung will next face world No 97 Tennys Sandgren in last eight.

There will now be a completely unforeseeable quarter-final between two players with an aggregate ranking of 155, Chung and American outsider Tennys Sandgren, who earlier knocked out fifth seed Dominic Thiem.

That Djokovic could not mount a title challenge was not entirely surprising, as he has been out for more than six months, and his revamped serve was particularly askew early on, delivering nine double faults in all.

The bespectacled Chung, who originally was steered towards tennis because his parents believed it would help his eyesight, is a rare tennis talent from a country better known for its golf.

He has been considered a strong prospect for several years, and in November won the inaugural ATP ‘NextGen’ championships in Milan.

Djokovic a dejected six-time Melbourne Park champion afterwards described his elbow as ‘not great’, and said he would be having it scanned again. ‘It’s frustrating when you have that much time and you don’t heal properly,’ he said. ‘I will have to talk to my team and have to reassess everything.

