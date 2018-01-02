Hyundai Receives Good Quality Award – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Dexigner
|
Hyundai Receives Good Quality Award
Independent Newspapers Limited
Hyundai redesigned its industry- leading midsize sedan Sonata with a more assertive profile and clean and handsome approach. That new design was honoured with a 2017 GOOD DESIGN Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and …
American Architecture Awards 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!