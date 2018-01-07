I am a very stable genius – Donald Trump
President Donald Trump has dismissed all allegations questioning his ability to be president of the United States of America, referring to himself as a “very stable genius”. Trump’s reaction follows the release of a bombshell book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff that questioned his mental stability The publication claimed […]
I am a very stable genius – Donald Trump
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!