I am a very stable genius – Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has dismissed all allegations questioning his ability to be president of the United States of America, referring to himself as a “very stable genius”. Trump’s reaction follows the release of a bombshell book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff that questioned his mental stability The publication claimed […]

