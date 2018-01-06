I am not clueless like you, Elrufai replies Ben Murray-Bruce

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai says he is not a cluelessly common-sensical.

In a tweet on Saturday, Elrufai berated Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, the senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district in the national assembly for challenging him to a public debate over his perceived opinion that Kaduna – Abuja railway service was entirely the handwork of Goodluck Jonathan administration.

El-Rufai noted that while Ben-Bruce was busy organizing beauty contests and Jonathan was a deputy governor, Obasanjo administration was conceiving the rail modernization programme.

Ben Murray-Bruce started the whole saga when he tweeted that, he hope president Buhari will remembers to say thank you to former President Jonathan for the train ride he enjoyed to Kaduna

I hope President @MBuhari remembers to say thank you to former President @GEJonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna. Some of us haven’t forgotten that that achievement was ENTIRELY the handiwork of the Jonathan government. Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 4, 2018

Responding to Senator Bruce tweet, El-Rufai said that it was Obasanjo administration which Jonathan was not part of that started the project, but Ben Murray-Bruce in a quick response challenges El-Rufai to a public debate.

Wrong Distinuguisnhed Senator! The Obasanjo administration which Jonathan was not part of, designed, raised the financing and started the EPC of the Lagos-Kano dual track-standard gauge rail system, and the Abuja Light Rail. Yar’Adua-Jonathan stalled both projects for two years! https://t.co/wVc45vKjyX — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) January 5, 2018

Your dislike of the late Yar’adua may have clouded your judgment. I made no mention of the ‘Abuja light railway’. My tweet referred to the Abuja-Kaduna railway which IS a product of the Jonathan administration. I am happy to publicly debate this with you. https://t.co/sIl2KBNFK0 — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 5, 2018

There is nothing to debate. Facts cannot be debated. Opinions are free. While the Obasanjo administration was conceiving the rail modernization programme, Sen Ben-Bruce was organizing beauty contests and Jonathan was a deputy governor. I am not cluelessly common-sensical! ~ Nasir https://t.co/5VwAQVo26Y — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) January 6, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

