“I Am Responsible For Ice Prince First Trip To London” – Ruggedman Reveals

Nigerian veteran rapper, Ruggedman who is one of the participants at the on-going reality show ‘Celebrity Housemates’ has disclosed that he is solely responsible for Rapper Ice Prince’s first trip to London.

The Ace rapper who has been influential to the success of some young artistes in the industry made this statement while chatting with Junior Pope and Funky Mallam in the house.

Ruggedman revealed that Ice Prince was suprised when he told him his first video shoot will be shot in London.

Here is what he said below;

“When I tell am say make we go London go shoot him video he shock. Na so I buy am ticket, I even leave am for London for one week before I go join am so tey he con dey fear”.

The post “I Am Responsible For Ice Prince First Trip To London” – Ruggedman Reveals appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

