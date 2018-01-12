I AM SALAFI (2)
A Salafi is analogous to a Sunni Muslim. Yes, I am Sunni; I am not Shi’ah. I accept the Caliphate of Abubakr, Umar, Uthman and Ali (may Allah be pleased with them) who were unanimously chosen to lead the Ummah in that order after the demise of the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam. […]
