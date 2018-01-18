 I Beheaded My Six-Month-Old Daughter Because My Wife Was Sleeping With Her Ex-Lover – Man Confess | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Beheaded My Six-Month-Old Daughter Because My Wife Was Sleeping With Her Ex-Lover – Man Confess

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A father, Andrew Koku, who pleaded guilty to beading his six-month-old daughter, is to spend the next 37 days in prison, an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Thursday. Chief Magistrate Adeola Adelaja, who handed down the verdict, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions. Koku, […]

The post I Beheaded My Six-Month-Old Daughter Because My Wife Was Sleeping With Her Ex-Lover – Man Confess appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.