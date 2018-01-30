I believe there’s a cabal in Buhari’s govt – Tunde Bakare
Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly has said he was disposed to believe “the theory of a cabal” in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. Bakare, who was Buhari’s presidential running mate in 2011, expressed disappointment that the “change” promised by the All Progressives Congress, APC, is farfetched. Speaking during his appearance on Channel TV’s […]
