“I can’t date a guy that earns N100,000 monthly” — Nigerian Lady reveals

A Nigerian lady has revealed that she cannot date a man who earns N100,000. Apparently, one of her followers, who seems interested in dating her, asked her the question via the social network… The question reads: “Can you date a man whose monthly income is 100k and if yes, can I enter your dm?” and […]

The post “I can’t date a guy that earns N100,000 monthly” — Nigerian Lady reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

