‘I Can’t Do Anything About The Price’- Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool is the “perfect match” for him after his world record move from Southampton was officially completed.

The 26-year-old’s switch from the Saints was agreed last week, but with the January transfer window now open his deal, understood to be worth £75m – the highest fee ever paid for a defender, is now sealed.

Virgil Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website:

“I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special,”

“With the history at the club and everything around it – even the training ground and stuff – it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and for my family as well. I think this is the right time for me to be here and to develop all sorts of aspects of my game. I am looking forward to doing that, that’s the main thing.”

“Obviously there is a lot of money being paid but I can’t do anything about that money, I can’t do anything about the price – nobody can,” Van Dijk added. “It’s only the market. The only thing I can do is just work hard, do the good things and be 100% every day. That’s what I definitely want to do – and I am going to do.”

Virgil Van Dijk is unavailable for Liverpool’s New Year’s Day game at Burnley because his registration will not be concluded in time but he could make his debut in Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Everton at Anfield.

The post ‘I Can’t Do Anything About The Price’- Virgil Van Dijk appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

