I did not author statement on Bawumia seeking medical care in the UK – Eugene Arhin – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
I did not author statement on Bawumia seeking medical care in the UK – Eugene Arhin
GhanaWeb
Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has described as 'fake', a press statement circulating on some media platforms, indicating that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been flown to the United Kingdom after a series of …
Don't Hide Bawumia's Health Matters From The Ghanaian Public
Veep off to London for medical leave
Bawumia flies for UK medical trip – Presidency confirms after fake statement
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!