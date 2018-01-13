“I Don’t Care” – Lilkesh Finally Reacts To Reekado Banks’ Claim Of Being Better Than Him

Former YBNL star, Lilkesh popularly known as Mr. YAGI has finally reacted to the viral video of Mavin act, Reekado Banks publicly declaring that he has always been better than him.

The said video had Reekado Banks addressing a crowd of fans at his “Thank You” concert in Ibadan about the next rated brouhaha that surfaced at the Headies Award some years back, the singer said categorically that he is better than Lilkesh.

“The person wey you say better pass me, I Better Pass Him Papa” – Reekado Banks declared.

While speaking with Saturday Beats, Lilkesh admitted to seeing the video rant of his colleague online but just did not have any feelings for what the Mavin singer said.

In his words;

“I saw the video online where Reekado Banks said that he was better than me, but I have nothing to say about that. I don’t care what anybody says, and I don’t have any feelings regarding what he said because I am just in my own world”. Lilkesh said

