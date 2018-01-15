I Don’t Have Anything Against The Fulani Herdsmen But… – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose says he has nothing against the Fulani Herdsmen in Ekiti. Fayose stated that even though he has nothing against them he will never allow them to graze in Ekiti State. In his words… I don’t have anything against the Fulanis & the herdsmen among them. But let me state it […]
The post I Don’t Have Anything Against The Fulani Herdsmen But… – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!