I don’t Know Took My V1rginity Among This 3 Guys, One Gave Me Head, I Bleed, One Went Half Way, I Bleed and The Other One Went in on Tip, I Bleed – Confused Girl Cries Out

A university Nigerian girl took to social media to cry out for help as she is confuse among 3 guys who took her v1rginity. She wrote: Hi Uncle Joro. Good evening, I have a question bothering me. Please help me. Am wondering who took my v1rginity? Because am confused among 3 guys. Okay they guy In […]

The post I don’t Know Took My V1rginity Among This 3 Guys, One Gave Me Head, I Bleed, One Went Half Way, I Bleed and The Other One Went in on Tip, I Bleed – Confused Girl Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

