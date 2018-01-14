“I don’t like talking bout this f—boy” – Jidenna reacts to Trump’s S—hole Comments

Singer Jidenna has in a series of tweets responded to US President Donald Trump‘s comments where he described Haiti and African nations as “s—hole countries.” Jidenna wrote that although he’s not a fan of discussing Trump, comments like Trump’s most recent actually give the US more power. He wrote about living and working in predominantly Haitian neighborhoods […]

The post “I don’t like talking bout this f—boy” – Jidenna reacts to Trump’s S—hole Comments appeared first on BellaNaija.

