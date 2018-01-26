I funded Ice Prince’s first trip to London – Ruggedman

Veteran Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has revealed that he was the one who paid for Ice Prince‘s first trip to London back in 2010. The rapper, who is currently a housemate on the ongoing reality show, Celebrity Housemates was speaking to fellow housemates; Funky Mallam & Junior Pope and he explained in pidgin that; When I tell […]

The post I funded Ice Prince’s first trip to London – Ruggedman appeared first on BellaNaija.

