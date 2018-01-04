” I Have A Political Agenda In 2019.. I Will Actively campaign against APC and PDP – Oby Ezekwesili Fires Out On Twitter
Former minister of education during Goodluck Jonathan administration ad also the founder of bring back our girls initiative, Dr Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has took took to twitter page and revealed her political agenda come 2019 presidential election. In her words Mrs Ezekwesili said… “I have a Political Agenda for 2019 Elections. It is that neither […]
The post ” I Have A Political Agenda In 2019.. I Will Actively campaign against APC and PDP – Oby Ezekwesili Fires Out On Twitter appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!