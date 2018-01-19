 “I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife” – Man Confess To His Childhood Friend | Nigeria Today
“I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife” – Man Confess To His Childhood Friend

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 48 years old Nigerian man identified as Lamidi Adebayo, on Thursday, asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his 28 years marriage with his wife, simply identified as Bose after accusing her of adultery, drunkenness, dishonesty and sleeping with his friend. Adebayo, a commercial driver and resident of No. 89, Isato Street, Ado-Ekiti, who […]

The post “I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife” – Man Confess To His Childhood Friend appeared first on Timeofgist.

