“I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife” – Man Confess To His Childhood Friend

A 48 years old Nigerian man identified as Lamidi Adebayo, on Thursday, asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his 28 years marriage with his wife, simply identified as Bose after accusing her of adultery, drunkenness, dishonesty and sleeping with his friend. Adebayo, a commercial driver and resident of No. 89, Isato Street, Ado-Ekiti, who […]

