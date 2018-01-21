“I Have No Regret Not Accepting Wizkid, Olamide’s Record Offer” – Phenom

Formerly signed to Knight House Records, Nigerian Rapper Phenom used to be one of the most sought after lyricist in Nigeria’s music scene. Due to some unfavourable wave of change, the buzz around his music career came to a halt until lately when the rapper is working hard to stage a big return.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, Phenom revealed that he had to quit music after the expiration of his contract with Knight House. He admitted to have received various mouth-watery offers from bigger record labels while still with Knight House but he had to remain loyal to his record label at that time.

Phenom who apparently had no regret for being loyal to his former label said;

“When Wizkid told me about signing me to his record label, Starboy, I was with a record label then, Knight House. I think loyalty is very key and I cannot leave where I am because of greener pastures. It does not work like that. It is just like a marriage; just because you see a finer lady tomorrow does not mean that you should abandon your wife. “There is enough space in the sky for all birds to fly. That Wizkid is doing very well now does not mean that I would not succeed in my career. There is no competition between us. Being on Wizkid record label would have been a great platform for me but what is mine would get to me. “I have no regrets not signing with Wizkid. I had a contract with Knight House; I made sure that I fulfilled my obligation despite how tough things were there. Mo’Cheddah was with them as well but she left at a point. It was really tough for me from the beginning of my contract till when it ended because I was on my own. “There were no videos for our hit songs because there was no fund. I had several record labels that approached me and at a point, I had a deal worth over N100m, but I turned it down. While growing up, my mother always told me that loyalty was important in life. It was not only Wizkid that wanted me on his record label; Olamide’s record also. There were a lot of deals that I turned down; not because I did not want to seek greener pastures, but loyalty meant a lot to me. My decision affected my career adversely, but I am sure that in the long run, it would pay off and I would not regret it. I am not hungry; I am not moved by material things. I am very happy for Olamide and Wizkid, but at the end of the day, it only takes one song for someone to be big again. I just need to be more hard-working.”

Now signed on to Trick Billionaire MusiQ, the rapper expressed his intentions to give other rappers a run for their money.

“At a point, I quit music but the owner of this record label, Prince Usinefe, has always been a friend. I only told him about an investment and he approached me with a recording deal. “He insisted that I join his record label and I eventually agreed. The record label used to be known as Kash Kamp Trick Billionaire MusiQ but it has rebranded and changed its name to Trick Billionaire MusiQ. This change and rebranding came weeks after we parted ways with Yung6ix,” he said.

