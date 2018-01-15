I Have Nothing Against Herdsmen But I Won’t Permit Cattle Colony In Ekiti – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has vowed to prevent any attempt to establish a cattle colony in the state as is being proposed in some quarters. The governor noted that it was not the responsibility of his state to cater to the whims of herdsmen, adding that cattle rearing is a business and like every […]
The post I Have Nothing Against Herdsmen But I Won’t Permit Cattle Colony In Ekiti – Fayose appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!