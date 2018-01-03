 I have paid my own tithe,i believe in no pastor – Nigerian man says as he pays his tithe on the streets of Benin city (Photos) | Nigeria Today
I have paid my own tithe,i believe in no pastor – Nigerian man says as he pays his tithe on the streets of Benin city (Photos)

A Facebook user identified as Cypher Nnamani, took to the streets of Benin city to pay his tithe. Cypher shared photos of himself giving to some poor and disabled people in his environment in Benin city, Edo state yesterday January 2nd which happened to be his birthday. According to him, he has paid his tithe. […]

