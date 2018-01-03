“I have sleep with my son 18 times, His cucumber is so big, I am confused of what to do now”- Mother of 3 cries out

A mother of 3 children, 2 boys and a girl, and her first son is 20 years took to social media to seek for help after admitting to having s12211x with her biological son for more than 18 times. The bizarre story which was shared by @AHoeStory on twitter was met with mixed reactions, as […]

The post “I have sleep with my son 18 times, His cucumber is so big, I am confused of what to do now”- Mother of 3 cries out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

