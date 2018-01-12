 “I have slept with more than 180 prostitutes in 4 years, are these the signs of HIV?” – Nigerian Man Cries Out | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I have slept with more than 180 prostitutes in 4 years, are these the signs of HIV?” – Nigerian Man Cries Out

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A guy needs the advise of Doctors in the house.. Please read his story below. Please Doctors In The House Help, Are These Signs And Symptoms Of HIV? On 23rd of last month i went to a brothel met a dark chubby girl and took her in, we had s12x with c02ndom on and also […]

The post “I have slept with more than 180 prostitutes in 4 years, are these the signs of HIV?” – Nigerian Man Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.