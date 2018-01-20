I may end up marrying an actor –Juliet Patrick, actress

Fast rising actress, Juliet Patrick Odigwe, who has featured in popular flicks like Herdsman, Oil Land, Malawi, Sambisa Girl, and The Missionary, has admitted that there are handsome actors in Nollywood who might make good husbands.

The Anambra State-born Linguistics graduate told Inside Nollywood that she has vowed to ensure her marriage to her dream man works, as long as there is love and commitment.

“I have been in the movie industry for a while now, I wouldn’t want to marry an actor, because both of us will be busy moving from one location to another. But if I end up falling in love with a cute actor, I can assure you that I’ll marry him as soon as possible. I’m sure we can work things out, she gushed.

However, the polyglot, who fluently speaks English, Hausa and Igbo languages, lamented the challenges of being a new face in Nollywood. Hear her: “It is not easy at all. You will work for them and you won’t get paid. Some will take your account details, but the payment never comes. If you complain too much, they de- cast you immediately, saying there are thousand and one girls ready to pay huge amount for the role you just got free.

“The most painful part is that some new faces actually throw themselves easily and cheaply at these producers, directors and marketers, and they think everybody is the same. That was the major reason my parents initially had a problem with my acting career. Well, everything is fine now, as everyone is in full support of my new found love.”

