 I never said I contributed to El-Rufai’s campaign fund – Jonathan | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I never said I contributed to El-Rufai’s campaign fund – Jonathan

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan,  has distanced himself from a report quoting him as saying that he contributed to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s campaign fund. The ex-President, in a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, described the report as fake news fabricated by some mischievous elements. The statement reads: “Our attention has been […]

I never said I contributed to El-Rufai’s campaign fund – Jonathan

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.