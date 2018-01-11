I regret voting for the worst President in the World – Skales

Reacting to Fulani Herdsmen killing in the country and the Economy, Nigerian Star Skales voiced out his impression about the president. He said one of his regert is voting for the worst President in Nigeria.

According to him, Buhari lied to the people during the election and that was why people voted for him.

On his twitter page, Skales wrote: “Buhari is the worst president in the world yes I said it ….this human abuse has to stop …u lied to us wen I wanted to be voted in …shame !!! I love my country and I want the best for my country”

