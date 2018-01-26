I remain focused in spite of 2019 –Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday said his administration would remain focused on its development plans and programmes in spite of the forthcoming elections.

Ambode stated this when he declared open a three-day retreat for members of the state Executive Council and Body of Permanent Secretaries with the theme “Effective strategic planning for an emerging smart city” in Epe.

The governor, who is spending his first term in office, is still eligible to seek another term in 2019, and primary elections of political parties for the coming elections are to hold this year.

He said though people believe governance would slow down this year because of the 2019 general election, his administration would remain focused and ensure steady progress is achieved in the state.

The governor said both local and international development indices reflected that steady progress had been recorded in the task of making the state one of the foremost commercial and social hubs in Africa.

He, however, acknowledged that the government reforms had not been without challenges.

He reiterated his commitment to people-oriented style of governance in spite of the current challenges.

Ambode said the theme of the retreat was apt, but noted that the constraint was how to effectively and strategically plan to actualise the vision, considering the state’s peculiar challenges.

The governor commended the participants for the successes so far recorded, but said a lot still needed to be done.

