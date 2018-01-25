I Think Buhari Should Resign Right Now – Prof. Banji Akintoye

Professor Banji Akintoye has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly leave office and do not think of coming out for the next Presidential election.

A very close friend to late Obafemi Awolowo declared that if given the opportunity to meet the president, he will advise him to Resign because he did not have the ability to manage the country’s economy,

He said on Wednesday during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today:

“This president does not appear to know or comprehend Nigeria, does not appear to think about the agony of individuals, and has no idea at all about dealing with the economy.”

“If I somehow happened to remain in from of him, as a kindred native who has a place with my age, I would state ‘sibling, you can’t carry out this activity’.

“I will state to him, ‘my dear sibling you can’t carry out this activity; you have no clue (about) how to do it. Our nation is dying under you, I would exhort that you leave (and) not discuss standing decision in 2019’. I figure he ought to leave at this moment,” he included.

