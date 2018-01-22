 I waited until my wedding night to lose my virginity and I wish I hadn’t | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I waited until my wedding night to lose my virginity and I wish I hadn’t

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

“Believing that true love waits, I make a commitment to God, myself, my family, my friends, my future mate and my future children to be s12xually abstinent from this day until the day I enter a biblical marriage relationship. As well as abstaining from s12xual thoughts, s12xual touching, p0223rnography, and actions that are known to […]

The post I waited until my wedding night to lose my virginity and I wish I hadn’t appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.