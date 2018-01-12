“I want to be proposed to in Disneyland” – DJ Cuppy shares obsessions, pet peeves on #NdaniTGIF | WATCH

On this episode on “The NdaniTGIF Show“, DJ Cuppy shares a few pet peeves, her obsession with Disneyland and also takes a whack at beating the TGIF crew at their own game. Watch the video below:

The post “I want to be proposed to in Disneyland” – DJ Cuppy shares obsessions, pet peeves on #NdaniTGIF | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

