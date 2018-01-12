“I want to be proposed to in Disneyland” – DJ Cuppy shares obsessions, pet peeves on #NdaniTGIF | WATCH
On this episode on “The NdaniTGIF Show“, DJ Cuppy shares a few pet peeves, her obsession with Disneyland and also takes a whack at beating the TGIF crew at their own game. Watch the video below:
The post “I want to be proposed to in Disneyland” – DJ Cuppy shares obsessions, pet peeves on #NdaniTGIF | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!