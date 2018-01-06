I was forced to resign – Former BoG Second Deputy Governor – GhanaWeb
I was forced to resign – Former BoG Second Deputy Governor
The former Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama has revealed that he was pushed out of office by persons who felt uncomfortable with him being in the saddle. According to him, there were conscious efforts to frustrate him till …
Second Deputy BoG Governor resigns
BoG : Former 2nd Deputy BOG governor refutes illegal cash printing claims
