“I Was Used And Paid Against Apostle Suleman” – Stephanie Otobo Confesses

I’m pretty sure all of us still remember Stephanie Otobo, the lady that claimed she had extra-marital affairs with Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, according to her new confession, ‘she was was paid and used against the man of God.

Stephanie Otobo made the recent confession at the Fire & Miracle Night of Omega Fire Ministries’ International Worship Centre in Auchi, where she apologized to the God’s Servant, Apostle Johnson Suleman, his family, Church and the Body of Christ for the shameless show of deceits & lies, she and their paymasters embarked on sometime in 2017.

According to a statement from the church following the confession, the only offense the man of God committed was to have intervened in the numerous heinous crimes against the Church of Christ around the Nation and became a Voice for the Gospel.

But what followed was a well doctored drama to attack the reputation of this Golden Voice and seemingly reduce the volume of his voice even as more evils were planned against the Church.

See Stephanie Otobo confession footage below…