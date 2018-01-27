“I Was Used And Paid Against Apostle Suleman” – Stephanie Otobo Finally Confesses

I’m sure we all remember, Stephanie Otobo, the lady that claimed she had extra-marital affairs with Apostle Johnson Suleman, according to her new confession, ‘she was was paid and used against the man of God. Stephanie Otobo made the new confession at the Fire & Miracle Night of Omega Fire Ministries’ International Worship Centre in […]

The post “I Was Used And Paid Against Apostle Suleman” – Stephanie Otobo Finally Confesses appeared first on Timeofgist.

