 I Went Into Coma When Former President Goodluck Jonathan Called Me To Congratulate Me And Told Me He Had Conceded Defeat In 2015 – President Muhammadu Buhari | Nigeria Today
I Went Into Coma When Former President Goodluck Jonathan Called Me To Congratulate Me And Told Me He Had Conceded Defeat In 2015 – President Muhammadu Buhari

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has again commended the role played by immediate-past President Goodluck Jonathan in ensuring smooth transition of power in 2015. He said he went into temporary coma on receiving Jonathan’s call in which he conceded defeat even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared the result. Buhari made this known when […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

