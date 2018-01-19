 I went into coma when Jonathan called in 2015 – Buhari – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I went into coma when Jonathan called in 2015 – Buhari – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

I went into coma when Jonathan called in 2015 – Buhari
The Nation Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday night that he went temporarily into coma when former President Goodluck Jonathan called to congratulate him on his victory in the 2015 presidential election. The President stated this when he hosted All
Insecurity: FJP gives Buhari 14-day ultimatum to declare emergencyDaily Post Nigeria
“I am not in a hurry to do anything” – BuhariPremium Times
Buharism: A Brand Damaged By NepotismModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Independent Newspapers Limited –Vanguard –The Eagle Online –Africa Independent Television
all 45 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.